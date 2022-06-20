Bob Saget’s daughter Lara shares a baby photo on the first father’s day after his death: “I love you endlessly”

Remembering her role model. Bob Saget’s daughter, Lara, wrote a loving tribute to her late father on the first Father’s Day after his death in January.

The chronology of Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo ‘s relationship

“My dad wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend,” she captioned a photo of her childhood on Instagram on Sunday, June 19. — He wore his heart. He didn’t hide it; he wasn’t afraid of love. My dad just wanted to share laughter and love with this world.”

She continued: “I noticed how scary it is to love so big, to open up so completely. Being angry, fearful, negative can be easier. Maybe because love has an infinite quality, it is boundless. My dad taught me that it doesn’t matter what life throws, how hard, how painful, how impossible it seems. It doesn’t stop this love. He always chose love.”

In the cute photo, the graduate of the “Full House” together with his daughter is dressed in a red shirt and gently smiling. Lara vowed to honor her late father’s legacy by continuing to share the love he always showed to others.

The new generation of the Full House: Candice Cameron Bure and the children of other stars

“Love is right here. And I have to give it to myself and share it, living in love,” she concluded. “I love you endlessly, Dad. Happy Father’s Day.”

Saget’s former Fuller House co-star Jodie Sweetin commented, “Beautiful, Lara. I am sending you a lot of love today,” and blogger Erica Ekman wrote: “Thinking about you girls today ❤️. The way your father lit up every time he talked about you was so warm at heart.”

Together with Lara, the comedian shared daughters Aubrey and Jennifer from ex-wife Sherri Kramer. On January 9, Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, at the age of 65. His death was later ruled an accident due to an “undetected fall,” according to the Orange County, Florida Medical Examiner.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the How I Met Your Mom alumni family told Us Weekly in a statement in January. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and laughing, bringing people from all walks of life together.”

Randall Pearson, Coach Taylor and Others: TV Dads We Love

Before Saget was buried, a source exclusively told us that his loved ones are still trying to “realize what life will be like without him.” The actor was “the most loyal and warm-hearted person you’ve ever met, a loving friend and colleague— plus, of course, a truly wonderful and devoted father and spouse,” the insider added.

The former host of America’s Funniest Home Videos married Rizzo in 2018, and they openly stated that their family is complete. “I mean, Kelly and my daughters love each other, so it’s really something magical. They just love each other,” Saget told us before the wedding. “And we want to enjoy each other’s love, so that’s what we want to do. …I’ve been a father a lot. Maybe I’ll be a grandfather someday. My daughter has a boyfriend. I’m not in a hurry.”

Rizzo chimed in: “He was there, did it. …Maybe one day I’ll talk him into a dog.”