Bob Odenkirk talks Breaking Bad detail that doesn’t make sense

There is no doubt that one of the most tragic evolutions of Better Call Saul, without a doubt is that of Jimmy McGill in Saul Goodman, the character played by the main star Bob Odenkirk. The latter show is expected to air a sixth and final season in 2022.

The conclusion of the AMC-aired show is expected to be cold and devastating. Over the years, Jimmy has done downright horrible things. He has committed fraud, driven his older brother to despair and then death, and even ruined the life of a sweet old woman for a quick payoff.

The next installment promises to be the darkest yet, as he and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) could team up to topple his former colleague, Howard (Patrick Fabian), and the threat from Lalo (Tony Dalton) grows and the cartel grows.

Despite all these errors, there is one thing that the protagonist Bob Odenkirk thinks is out of place for the lawyer, this happened during the original execution of Breaking Bad. In the second season, episode 8 titled “Better Call Saul” from Breaking Bad, Saul Goodman introduces himself to the public.

The lawyer was desperate to get Badger (Matt Jones) out of police custody, where he was offered a love deal in exchange for ratting out Walt (Bryan Cranston), Jesse (Aaron Paul) and Walt kidnap Saul and force him to play dirty .

Before his kidnapping, Saúl was closing his office for the night. We saw his secretary Francesca (Tina Parker) go to his car, and then, Saul started making some awkward comments and asked, “How about I follow you home?” She rejects him, and when she’s out of earshot, Saul mutters, “God, you’re killing me with that loot.”

Despite all the flaws of this lawyer, he has never portrayed himself as a stalker misogynist, and this was discovered by his own actor, Bob Odenkirk, who in an interview spoke about this moment “The only thing that doesn’t fit yet is when his wizard walks away in the first scene, and makes a joke about wanting to grab her ass. Why would he do that? I don’t get it. “