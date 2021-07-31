Bob Odenkirk Says It Must Take Time to Recover From Heart Attack

Actor Bob Odenkirk spoke for the first time this Friday (30), after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday (28). Through Twitter, he tried to calm fans and say he is recovering from the problem.

Two days ago, Odenkirk passed out during the recording of Better Call Saul and was rushed to a hospital. There were hours of apprehension and the artist’s friends even expressed their desire for strength on social media.

Just as press vehicles had confirmed yesterday (29), the actor said he was the victim of a “small heart attack”. “But I’ll be fine thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage (heart veins) without surgery,” he said.

The artist also thanked AMC and Sony for their support in his treatment. He revealed, however, that it may take a while to recover, but that he will be “back soon”.

Odenkirk also made a point of thanking the affection to his family and friends who cared about him during these days. “It’s overwhelming (the situation). But I feel love and that means a lot to me,” he said.

Because of the accident, certainly the recording of the 6th and final season of Better Call Saul (which was already delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic) should be postponed. Check out the posts made by the actor on the social network below.