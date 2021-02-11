Bob Odenkirk promises a busy final season for the series

AMC must deliver to fans of the drama Better Call Saul, the sixth and final season of the series that chronicles the events that occurred 6 years before the crime drama Breaking Bad and that follows the story of con artist Jimmy McGill, who later became the criminal. Saul Goodman.

Fans are aware that the lockdown generated by the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the production of the latest season of Better Call Saul. However, it looks like the sixth and final installment of the Breaking Bad spin-off will be unforgettable.

As the drama prepares to go into production, series star Bob Odenkirk offered fans a preview of what to expect from the latest season of Better Call Saul.

It was through an interview with Deadline as Odenkirk referred to his latest Golden Globe nominations for the role of Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul, the actor said he was fully excited for fans to see how everything comes to an end for him. that it will be an “extremely intense” final season. This is what he said:

“I can’t wait for the fireworks, really. Our show has been a little slow over the past few years, and [showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould] do their best. There are certainly exciting moments throughout, but towards the end, it becomes extremely intense. ”

The reference that the actor made about the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, is related to how the series will end. Season 6 is expected to contain more episodes than previous installments and a total of 13 chapters are being talked about.

As of yet, the crew and cast of Better Call Saul have not been on the production set of the AMC series. Let’s remember that season 6 was scheduled to premiere in 2021, but because of how the pandemic is going, it is not certain. The next episodes are only expected to begin filming in March.