Bob Odenkirk praises “Better Call Saul, partner in the film” Rhea Seahorn at the Emmys

From 2015 to 2022, the chemistry of Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seahorn together played a vital role in turning “Better Call Saul” into the legendary show it became. At the Emmy Awards ceremony in 2022, Odenkirk took to social media to express gratitude to his partner in the film for everything she did for him.

During the 2022 Emmy Awards, “Better Call Saul” failed when it came to big wins overnight. However, Odenkirk reflected on the time he spent with Seahorn on Better Call Saul over the past eight years, praising her for being one of the best in show business.

“For the last eight years, I’ve had the privilege of working with the best on and off the stage,” Odenkirk said of Seahorn. “Much, much more than I deserved. Rhea, thank you for keeping my head off the concrete floor.” Both Odenkirk and Seahorn were nominated for Emmy Awards, but neither of them won in the categories they were nominated for. While Odenkirk received an Emmy Award nomination for every season of “Better Call Saul,” Seahorn received her first nomination for her role as Kim Wexler in the last season. The predecessor of “Better Call Saul” won an Emmy for the performance of its actors, and everyone agrees that “Better Call Saul” is on the same plateau as “Breaking Bad”, which many fans attribute to the game.

As for “Better Call Saul,” fans already had expectations of Odenkirk’s performance, as they were more than familiar with his character in Breaking Bad. However, no one knew what to expect from Seahorn’s Kim Wexler, since, like many actors in the Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul universe, Seahorn came from comedy before playing Kim Wexler. Seahorn transformed from Jimmy’s supposed long-lost love into his full-fledged partner in crime, as the series continued the Wexler arc that turned her into arguably her best character. This would not have been possible without Seehorn’s great performance.

Wexler’s arc was one of the main reasons why “Better Call Saul” worked as well as the prequel. Thanks to Breaking Bad, fans knew that Kim would somehow fall out of sight. Even though they had some idea of what was going to happen to her, the mystery of how she would disappear from view made her story as exciting as it was. Many thought she would leave either because she died or because Jimmy’s transformation into Saul Goodman had displaced her. Surprisingly, there was neither one nor the other. Kim’s addiction to running a scam inadvertently led to the tragic murder of Howard Hamlin, which showed her how low she had fallen, which meant she had to leave before she got worse.

What made it all so believable was how well Seahorn portrayed the excitement that Wexler got from robbing her victims with Jimmy, as well as her guilt that followed after the scammers harmed someone like Howard Hamlin or Chuck McGill. Even though she knew that what she was doing most of the time was wrong, she enjoyed playing this game. What made her character arguably the whole show was that she crossed boundaries that fans didn’t think she was capable of crossing. In fact, Kim Wexler was Walter White from “Better Call Saul”, and this would have been impossible if not for Seahorn’s game.

Currently, “Better Call Saul” can be streamed on Netflix.