Bob Odenkirk: Friends sympathize after actor is hospitalized

Bob Odenkirk: After suffering a breakdown and being hospitalized on Wednesday (28), Bob Odenkirk received great sympathy from friends, including other artists. His companions asked for positive thoughts and a chain of good for the actor to recover soon.

According to US websites, Odenkirk passed out during the recording of the new season of Better Call Saul in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was seen by doctors on the spot and then taken to a hospital.

Due to the non-release of a medical report, even hours after the event, the case left many people apprehensive. The reactions of actors Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston drew attention. They co-starred alongside Odenkirk in Breaking Bad and declared support for their partner at this time.

In addition to the duo, several other celebrities, including Elijah Wood, John Hodgman, Ben Mankiewicz, and George Hahn, sympathized. Television hosts and news site editors were also among the figures who wished the actor to come back quickly.

The subject Bob Odenkirk even entered the Twitter trending topics around the world, with more than 50 thousand tweets.