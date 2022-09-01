Bob Odenkirk and Nobody 2 receive news from the producer and director of the bullet train David Leitch

David Leitch has become one of the most sought-after action movie directors on the planet. After he gave us John Wick and the amazing sequel to Deadpool, his new movie is “High—Speed Train” by Brad Pitt. However, one of his most talked about films is Nobody, in which the John Wick formula was applied to the last guy you’d ever consider a trained killer, in this case played by Bob Odenkrik.

Bob Odenkirk was already incredibly popular thanks to his work on “Better Call Saul,” but “Nobody” showed fans a different side of the actor and turned him into an action star. Fans of the first film were hoping for a sequel, and director David Leitch says that “Nobody 2” will most likely not be released. He said THR…

I think this movie will be. There is the will of Bob [Odenkirk], the studio, the producers, Derek [Kolstad] and ourselves. So we are in development, as in hardcore development, and I would put your bet on it.

Usually we see directors or stars hedging their bets when it comes to future projects. So many concepts that have started development die before they can get down to business. And David Leith has a lot of iron on fire as a director and producer, so it would be understandable if he played a little more modestly in the sequel to “Nobody”. Odenkirk was vague but positive when asked the “Nobody 2” question earlier this year.

Instead, he tells people to bet on it happening. Of course, this is not the same as saying that this is happening. It seems that the film is still being shot very early, but they are actively working on it, which means that the idea is not gathering dust on the shelf. We were told that there are many film projects that are in production, but clearly do not pose a serious problem, at least not right now. Leitch also talked about making “Explosive Blonde 2,” but we haven’t heard much about it lately.

What exactly “hardcore development” means is far from clear, but David Leitch and the company may be working on the story, or they may already have it, and the film may start working on the script.

Of course, there is one thing that has changed quite recently and may be the reason that Nobody 2 is in “hardcore development”. Bob Odenkirk probably had a little more free time when the series “Better Call Saul” came to an end. Most likely, now he can devote more time and energy to the film, and without him there is not so much cinema. Odenkirk believes that no one helped him survive a heart attack due to the fact that he was in good shape when it happened.

Of course, “Nobody 2” is still a couple of years away, even under the most favorable circumstances, but fans of the first film have been waiting for so long. Knowing that the movie is not being ignored will probably be enough to make it all worth the wait.