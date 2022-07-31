Bob Odenkirk almost exposes the theory of death “The best call Saul Kim”

Warning! Spoilers for season 6 of the TV series “Better call Saul.”

“Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk almost debunks the fan theory that Kim (Rhea Seahorn) will be killed in the last episodes of the show. There are three episodes left in the sixth and final season of the show, and the series finale will air on August 15 on AMC. This week’s episode is called “Breaking Bad” to bridge the gap between the series and its predecessor of the same name.

“Better Call Saul” follows Jimmy McGill, also known as Saul Goodman, who manages to work his way through the Albuquerque underworld. In the 9th episode of season 6, “Better Call Saul”, titled “Fun and Games”, Jimmy’s wife Kim broke off the relationship after Kim realized that their relationship was putting others in danger after the death of Howard (Patrick Fabian). After an unspecified time, Jimmy completely embraces his image of Saul Goodman, further linking the narratives of “Better Call Saul” with “Breaking Bad”.

In a video for Vanity Fair, Odenkirk and Seahorn answer fan questions and theories, with one fan claiming that Kim will return in the final episodes and meet an untimely end. Odenkirk suggests that this is not the case because the series has already killed so many main characters in the last season. He insists that it would be too predictable if a central character like Kim suffered the same fate. However, he also mentions that the stakes in the series are the highest, and Kim’s death is out of the question. Read his quote below:

I understand the idea that Kim is going to die. In a series where the stakes are life and death, I understand. You should be concerned about this. On the other hand, since some of the main characters have just been killed, it seems like everyone can’t die at once. Unless it’s an apocalyptic scenario.

The biggest question underlying Better Call Saul is the fate of Kim, whose development along with Jimmy has become the central drama of the show. But, as most fans know, Kim has never been seen or mentioned in Breaking Bad, which led fans to speculate where she went. Since Kim had surrendered her law license and walked away from Jimmy, her last appearance seemed a little disappointing if that was the end of her, and many hoped she would return in the final hours for a bigger payout.

Season 6 of “Better Call Saul” has managed to stay in line with the overall show, and although it has not yet secured a landing with three episodes to go, hopes that the series will see a sure ending remain high. Kim’s role in Better Call Saul was so important that it makes no sense for her to just disappear, even if a lot of time has passed. The show needs to bring her back for a satisfactory conclusion to her arc, especially considering the fact that there are no answers about her fate in Breaking Bad. In the end, it would be wrong to kill Kim in the series “Better Call Saul”, but only time will tell what her final fate will entail.