Bob Dylan’s Handwritten Text “Desolation Row” Will Sell For 350,000 Pounds

Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics to the 1965 song “Desolation Row” will be auctioned for $425,000 (£350,000).

This is the last of many songs whose lyrics sheets have been auctioned off in recent years. In 2020, the original manuscripts of “The Times They Are A-Changin”, “Lay Lady Lay” and “Subterranean Homesick Blues” were acquired by a memorabilia company, the first of which was put up for sale for a whopping $2.2 million (£1.8 million).

According to TMZ, the lyrics of the 11-minute song, which has handwritten edits by Dylan, were obtained by a longtime friend of the singer, who received a sheet with the lyrics several decades ago.

The auction list of Moments In Time says: “In terms of rarity, unlike “Times”, “Hard Rain”, “Blowin” in the Wind”, where there are several copies of each of them, there are no other examples of “Desolation Row”.

“There is not a single version of him in the archives of Dylan at the Tulsa Museum. For more than 50 years, no other example of the “Rune of Desolation” has ever been mentioned.”

In recent weeks, Bob Dylan has apologized for the controversy surrounding signed copies of his new book, saying that “using the machine was a misjudgment.”

Last week, publishing giant Simon & Schuster admitted that “hand-signed” copies of Bob Dylan’s new book, The Philosophy of Modern Song, were actually made using an autoplay system (which uses a machine to automatically reproduce a person’s signature).

Signed copies of the book, of which there were 900, were sold through the Simon & Schuster website for $599 (£505). Many fans realized the deception when they started sharing photos of their copies on forums, where it became clear that each copy has almost the same signature.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Dylan apologized to fans and said that autoplay was suggested to him as an idea after he suffered from illness and dizziness in 2019 and could not sign books himself.

He told fans, “I’ve come to know that there is some disagreement about the signatures on some of my recent art prints and on the limited edition Philosophy Of Modern Song. For many years I have signed every artistic seal by hand, and there have never been any problems.

“However, in 2019 I had severe dizziness, and it continued during the pandemic years. I need a team of five people working closely with me to help organize these signature sessions, and we couldn’t find a safe and workable way to do what I needed to do while the virus was rampant.”