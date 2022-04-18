Bo and Hope are coming back! “Days of Our Lives” stars Peter Reckell and Christian Alfonso reunite for “Beyond Salem” spin-off

They’re back! “Days of Our Lives” stars Peter Reckell and Christian Alfonso have signed up to tell more about Bo and Hope’s love story in the upcoming spin-off “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.”

Reckell, 66, and Alfonso, 58, will return to their roles as Beau Brady and Hope Williams Brady, respectively, when the spin-off returns with five new episodes in July, Peacock announced Monday, April 18.

The casting news came as a surprise to many fans of the original soap opera, as Bo Requella was killed in 2015. After Beau was reunited with Hope after several years in captivity, he died of a brain tumor. He later appeared in two 2016 episodes.

While Reckell left the series after playing Bo from time to time for 27 years, Alfonso was part of the show for 37 years until her departure in 2020.

“I’ve been there for an incredibly long time and am very grateful to have been able to be part of the Days of Our Lives family for as long as I have been. But in the last few years, “Days of Our Lives” are not days of our lives as I know them,” she told soap opera Digest in July 2020.

Alfonso noted that she “felt relieved” after she made the decision to leave the protracted drama. “Of course it was a roller coaster,” she added.

Later that month, the Falcon Crest graduate told Entertainment Tonight that she was confident in her choice, saying: “I just thought:”You know what? It’s time to really write a new chapter.”

Alfonso said at the time that she had no plans to “come back and take a peek like others have done in the past.” She noted: “I think this chapter is closed, and we need to start a new one. …I don’t regret anything.”

The exact details of how Reckell and Alfonso will be reunited in Beyond Salem have yet to be revealed. Peacock, however, teased that the spin-off would follow the characters from the original series as they would “trade the comforts of home for the adventure of a lifetime” by traveling around the world.

Throughout the five-episode storyline, the streaming site revealed that there will be “soulful family reunions that take a dangerous turn when a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc in their lives.”

The official synopsis reads: “The next chapter of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is a story full of incredible romance, stunning turns of events and high—stakes drama — and all this is connected with a plot that long-time Fans of Days of Our Lives will surely remember.”

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem will return to Peacock Monday, July 11. New episodes will be released every day for five days, ending on Friday, July 15.