BNB Whales Are Flocking To This Meme Token!

Analysis shared by the WhaleStatsBSC Twitter account, which provides data on the top 1,000 listing of Binance Smart Chain (BSC) whales, states that a #1-ranked Binance Coin (BNB) whale purchased approximately 140 billion Shiba Inu tokens on February 13.

In addition, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) has become a favorite of the top 1,000 investors in BSC-based cryptocurrencies.

SHIB Move from Whale

In a post by WhaleStatsBSC on Twitter, it is stated that the BNB whale bought 139,929,254,883 Shiba Inu worth $4,232,859.

In addition, in the statements made last week, it was revealed that some large whales purchased SHIB. A new SHIB whale paid $115,998,358 and bought 3,457,477,154,937 Shiba Inu, according to data shared by WhaleStats. In addition, some large whales purchased a total of 36.8 billion SHIBs last week.

Favorite of BNB Whales: Shiba Inu

In another post, WhaleStatsBSC also revealed that Shiba Inu is at the top of the list of 10 most purchased cryptocurrencies by the 1000 largest Binance Smart Chain (BSC) whales in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin BEP (BTCB) is the fourth most actively purchased cryptocurrency on this list, with BNB in ​​fifth and ETH in tenth.

Also, another meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, is seen as the tenth largest investment for these whales, according to a listing posted on the analytics platform’s website.

In addition, mentioning the whales who prefer ETH and ERC-20 tokens instead of BSC, WhaleStats shared that SHIB has also become the largest token with USD value held by 1,000 large Ethereum whales.

These whales are currently valued at $1,596,262,985 and hold an estimated SHIB of 54,640,355,419,904, accounting for 16.65% of their portfolio. LINK is the most traded token, while UNI is the most owned token.