BMW Reveals Details Of The i7 Electric Sedan, With 610 km of Autonomy

Scheduled for release in April, the BMW i7 had new images and details revealed this week by the manufacturer. The German automaker’s first 100% electric luxury sedan will come with a design in line with the models recently presented and a lot of embedded technology.

On the outside, the new electric-powered 7 Series features sharpened headlights and an imposing grille with an illuminated contour, while inside there are several crystal controls scattered around the cabin. Also noteworthy are the two joined curved screens, 12.3 and 14.9 inches, respectively, responsible for showing the information on the panel and the entertainment system.

Still in terms of technology, the electric sedan offers the driver several driving and personalization modes, which allow modifying technical details regarding the vehicle’s performance and the interior environment. Another highlight is the Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof, increasing the feeling of space and providing a better view of the outside area.

In terms of range, the BMW i7 will have a range of up to 610 km on one charge, with energy consumption ranging from 18.9 to 19.7 kWh/100 km, depending on the brand. The automaker, however, did not reveal further details about the engine and battery.

mobile cinema

BMW’s new electric car will have yet another great attraction, which will especially please movie buffs. It has a 31-inch screen, which descends from the roof when activated and transforms the rear of the vehicle into a mobile cinema.

The function, called BMW Theater Screen, was revealed at the Consumer Electronic Show 2022 (CES), which took place in January in Las Vegas (United States), where the automaker also showed a car that changes color. The display, in widescreen format, has 8K resolution and is used only by the occupants of the rear seat.