BMW, M3 and M4 Trolled Its Fans in the Promotional Video

It was revealed that BMW, which recently shared a promotional image for the 2021 model M3 and M4 models, attempted a troll in the background. BMW fans who made Photoshop on BMW’s promotional images in dark tones encountered a situation they never expected.

Germany-based automobile giant BMW, which has always succeeded in fascinating car enthusiasts, recently shared promotional images of 2021 model M3 and M4 models. While the sharing by the company is very mysterious, BMW fans are annoyed, albeit a little bit, while these promotional images have emerged as a cleverly thoughtful troll attempt.

The 2021 BMW M3 and M4 have been in the pursuit of car enthusiasts for a while. Camouflaged versions of these vehicles have been caught in spy cameras in recent times. However, BMW had exaggerated the camouflage thing so much that the details about the vehicles could not be understood. The fact that the promotional images shared on this did not show the details of the BMW M3 and M4 met with the reaction of the consumers.

Here is the promotional image that BMW has prepared for M3 and M4

As you can see in the image above, BMW shows almost no detail for the upcoming new high performance cars. However, we live in the age of technology and Photoshop experts wanted to get to know more details of the 2021 model BMW M3 and BMW M4 by playing on this promotional image. BMW graphic designers, who predicted that this would happen, had already taken the precaution.

BMW fans with advanced Photoshop knowledge were planning to reveal the vehicles by playing on the created promotional image. However, as a result of the operations, it was revealed that BMW added small messages to the image above. In these messages, the words “good trial” and “no” were placed on the vehicles.

Here is the detail that BMW trained Photoshop experts

BMW designers who did not want to give premium to Photoshop specialists had set the phrase good trial on the back of the 2021 model M3 in a clearly visible way. Moreover, even when Photoshop was made to BMW’s original promotional image, the mystery could not be solved on the vehicle. So Photoshop experts hunted on the hunt.

Although BMW has angered its fans with its mysterious promotional image sharing, the Photoshop specialists’ trolling with this detail made BMW fans laugh. Apparently, BMW officials will show the 2021 model BMW M3 and M4 in full detail only when they want it, and car fans are also asked to accept it.



