BMW M3 and M4 Spotted Touring the Nürburgring Circuit

The highly anticipated new generation M3 and M4 models of the Bavarian automotive company BMW were seen while touring Germany’s famous track, Nürburgring, in camouflage. With the published video, we have seen the road performance of the vehicles to be introduced next month.

German automaker BMW will launch its new generation M3 and M4 models on September 23. While the company is almost ready to launch both luxury cars, it has some work to complete. In this context, a new video recorded at Germany’s famous track Nürburgring allows us to take a closer look at the new M models that the company will be launching soon.

According to reports, the BMW M3 and M4 will be available in three different power options. At this point, models powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine, all under the hood, will be the entry-level Pure model with manual transmission with 466 hp (343 kW) output. While the standard models have 473 hp (353 kW), this number will increase to 503 hp (375 kW) in the top model Competition.

Next-generation BMW M3 and M4 at the Nürburgring circuit:

Although the test vehicles in the videos are covered with camouflage, we have an idea about the designs of the vehicles as the standard 3 Series and 4 Series have already been introduced. At this point, the new models, which stand out with their aggressive front and rear bumpers, are expected to come with plenty of M logo, sportier seats inside and Alcantara upholstery.

At this point, it will offer options according to customers’ preferences, which will come with three different models. The Pure model, for example, will be aimed at lovers of six-speed manual and rear-wheel drive vehicles. On the other hand, the Competition model will offer a more satisfying driving experience with all-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic transmission.

The German company is planning to introduce both models on September 23, so we didn’t have to wait too long to see the new M series in blood. Sources close to the industry say the rear-wheel drive M3 will be released first. The company, which will later offer the four-wheel drive version, is expected to launch the M4 and M3 Competition models in the future.



