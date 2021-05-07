BMW Launches New Generations of Series 1 and 2 in Brazil

BMW launched in Brazil the new models Series 1 and Series 2, which arrive at the dealerships of the brand on Thursday (6), bringing “more innovative and dynamic experiences behind the wheel”, according to the automaker. Both are produced in Germany.

Both the BMW 118i Sport GP and the BMW 218i Gran Coupé Sport GP have the TwinPower Turbo engine with three cylinders and automatic transmission with seven gears, with 140 hp of power and 22.4 kgfm of torque. Items such as electric seat adjustment, six airbags, panoramic sunroof and driver assistance technologies are also present in both versions.

In this new generation, the sports hatchback Series 1 won multi-Spoke double-spoke five-spoke wheels in place of the old six-spoke versions. As for the Series 2 sedan, the interior lining of the Sensatec seats is new, available in the Oyster / Black and Black / Black variants.

Other highlights are the Parking Assistant system, which uses cameras and sensors to park the car automatically, accurately, and the BMW Live Cockpit Professional, which offers driving information and monitoring through a 10.5-inch screen.

More technologies

There are more technological resources present in the launches of the German automaker, such as the BWM Intelligent Personal Assistant, capable of identifying the driver’s habits and preferences to configure the vehicle based on this information.

The models also have control of functions by voice command, integration with Alexa, compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarpPlay, among other features. Software updates can be made by cell phone or on the car’s own display.

With regard to prices, the BMW 118i Sport GP costs from R $ 259,950, while the BMW 218i Gran Coupé Sport GP has a suggested price of R $ 270,950. They are available in six external color options.