BMW launches CE 04 electric scooter with futuristic design

BMW Motorrad has introduced a new model of electric scooter. The CE 04 has a range of up to 130 km, provided by a battery with a capacity of 60.6Ah (8.9kWh), which allows the vehicle to be used on a daily basis in urban stretches.

The 31kW (42hp) electric motor provides a top speed of 120km/h, enabling the scooter to be used both on city streets and highways. The model is capable of accelerating from 0 to 50 km/h in 2.6 seconds.

The BMW CE 04 features a modern design chassis using sharp edges and a stealthy matte paint scheme. The vehicle will cost approximately US$16,000 and deliveries are only scheduled to take place after 2022.

New electric scooter technology

The new BMW CE 04 was developed using technologies adapted from BMW cars. The electric scooter has a lithium-ion battery module made with green energy. The new model also has components that guarantee the quality and durability of the batteries after many years of useful life, guarantees the company.

To prevent overheating and ensure electric motor power, an air-cooling system dissipates heat from the high-voltage battery. This is done via a finned cooling plate on the underside of the vehicle.

Charging the BMW CE 04 takes about four hours for the complete cycle. The model, however, offers fast charging technology that lasts for one hour and forty minutes.

The electric scooter has stability control as standard and also dynamic traction control as an option. The vehicle is equipped with an ABS brake system and has a reverse gear to maneuver its 231 kg of weight.