BMW iDrive technology attracted attention at CES 2021

German automaker BMW is celebrating the 20th anniversary of iDrive technology at CES2021. Continuing to improve its production technology, the automaker wants to increase the mobility experience and increase the interaction between the user and the car.

iDrive technology bridges the gap between analog and digital

Introducing the new generation iDrive technology, BMW states that the last generation iDrive fills the gap between analog and digital. BMW also reports that this technology heralds a change of existing functions in the car.

The new generation BMW cars, which have gained digital intelligence with the new generation technology standards, can now access more information from the driver thanks to the optimized sensors. The German manufacturer exemplifies this situation with the ability of vehicles with the latest generation iDrive system to detect and display the hazard warnings and the availability of parking spaces at a destination.

The new generation iDrive technology introduced at BMW CES 2021; “The new generation of BMW iDrive has been tuned to exploit the potential of a cleverly connected vehicle more fully than ever before, thus making the mobility experience safer, more comfortable, more convenient and more versatile.” he explains.