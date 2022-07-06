BMW i4 2022: explanation of all charging options

The BMW i4 is a sophisticated electric vehicle designed as a Gran Coupe. The i4 has been available since 2021 as an option for BMW drivers who love performance. The elegant sedan is a successful combination of BMW’s thoughtful design and electric vehicle criteria, which make it an excellent option in the highly competitive electric vehicle market. The i4 is the German automaker’s first all-electric variant in the popular 4-series, with the i4 using an electric transmission instead of a gasoline engine. Designed as a high-performance electric vehicle, the i4 wants to compete with electric sedans like the Tesla Model 3 in terms of power reserve, design and technology.

BMW decided not to take any chances with the i4 design, following the current style of the 4-Series Gran Coupe. The i4 will not be the flagship model of BMW’s electric car, as the i3 occupies this position. Unfortunately, the i3 has not done well in the market, especially in North America, mainly because American drivers are not sold for owning hatchbacks or driving. This is a gap that Tesla instantly filled by offering the Model 3, which has a more traditional look and boasts better performance. With the i4, BMW did some research and built an electric car on the same platform as its successful Gran Coupe series, which made it difficult for BMW fans to look away.

BMW i4 is available in two trim levels — i4 eDrive40 and i4 M50. When driving in ideal conditions, the i4 eDrive40 provides a range of up to 301 miles, and the i4 M50 — up to 270 miles. The i4 comes with a battery with a capacity of up to 81 kWh. Although it has been established that the i4 is an electric car of remarkable design, how many charging options are available? Given that there are still few charging stations in the world, it is expected that electric vehicles will have several charging options. BMW is launching a charging program that meets the needs of the automaker’s electric vehicles. This program called BMW Charging allows drivers to conveniently charge their electric vehicles at home or in public using various methods.

BMW offers three charging options

BMW is building its electric and plug-in hybrid cars to be compatible with three charging preferences, namely Level 1, Level 2 and DC fast charging. At home, drivers can use the BMW Wallbox Level 2 charger for easy charging. The wallbox can be installed in the garage and provides fast charging when needed. Drivers using this method can charge their cars from 0 to 100 percent in less than 10 hours. Alternatively, drivers can use the flexible fast charger that comes with every BMW i4 purchase. This is a portable device designed to work with any outlet 120 V or 240 V, which allows you to charge it on the go. When connected to a 240 V outlet, a fast charger can accelerate an electric car from 0 to 100 percent in 10 hours.

To reward its customers, BMW is also offering two years of free 30-minute charging sessions with Electrify America, the company that currently owns the largest open DC fast charging network in the US. The charger can provide 108 miles of mileage for the i4 eDrive40 and 88 miles for the i4 M50. With three charging options at their disposal, BMW i4 owners will be able to easily charge the battery of their electric car both at home and on the road.