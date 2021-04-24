BMW i3s: Test Drive And Review Of The All Electric Vehicle

BMW i3s Review. We are here with our comprehensive review and test drive with the electric vehicle BMW i3s.

The BMW i3s, whose range has increased with its new batteries, can go up to 335 km in its new form. Without further ado, let’s leave you alone with our video. Have a good time.

BMW i3, one of the most preferred cars in its segment since 2014, draws attention with its electric model and innovations. The increased battery capacity increases the battery cell capacity to 120 ampere hours thanks to the new generation high-voltage batteries and provides an average range of 260 km in daily use, while this value increases to 335 km depending on usage.

With its eight-module battery, each with twelve lithium-ion storage cells, the BMW i3 offers drivers a 30 percent range increase over the previous generation. The BMW i3 (120 Ah), which offers a range of 260 kilometers in daily use with its high-voltage lithium-ion battery, achieves a range of 335 kilometers according to NEDC measurements.

BMW i3s accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.3 seconds with its 170 horsepower electric motor. BMW eDrive technology, which offers uninterrupted power from take-off, maximizes comfort with its silent driving performance and enables a more environmentally friendly driving with its emission-free nature. In addition, the BMW i3 (120 Ah), which can reach 80 percent occupancy in about 40 minutes with the charging process from the fast charging station, facilitates urban use with its short charging time.

BMW i3s specifications