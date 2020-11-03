BMW finally reveals the iNext! Here are the details

BMW finally reveals the final design of its iNext electric car. The company will hold an event for this on November 11th. The iNext SUV, announced in 2018, will be introduced at the NextGen event to be held digitally.

BMW had given clues about iNext on several occasions. The company will release a 6-episode documentary before the introduction. The first part of the documentary will be screened on November 10, thus increasing the excitement for iNext.

It will also be possible to meet new motorcycles of BMW at the NextGen event. The company seems to give the first hints of the new Mini, which will be unveiled on November 17, at this event.

BMW managed to camouflage its iNext design during the tests. The final interior design of iNext is also expected to be shown at the event. It is envisaged that the technical details of the car and information about the release date will be shared at this event.



