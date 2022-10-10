Blur’s Graham Coxon says he’d be happy to put Oasis back together: “I’d have a chat with them”

He also talked about Blur’s movements.

Blur’s Graham Coxon says he would be willing to try to put Oasis back together.

In a new interview with The Evening Standard, the guitarist was asked about a possible reunion with his own band and a tour next year.

He said, “No, I don’t know what’s going on with Blur, we haven’t really talked about anything. I really don’t know what it is. It’s really important that I don’t say anything about it for personal reasons.”

But when asked about the reunion, he added, “I hope so. We always come to this sooner or later.”

Coxon then added that he is excited about the prospect of a Pulp reunion and would love an Oasis reunion. “It would be fun [to see Pulp return]. Just need an Oasis to do it. Knock the foreheads of these brothers,” he said.

When asked if he would be happy to be the one to put the band back together, he added: “Yes, any day. I would do it. I would chat with them.”

Oasis and Blur actively participated in the battles for the British pop charts in the 90s, but since then Noel Gallagher and Damon Albarn have become friends.

They last collaborated in 2017 on “We Got The Power”, which appears on Gorillaz’s “Humanz”, as well as with Savages vocalist Jenny Beth.

Meanwhile, Coxon spoke about Blur’s various reunions since their initial breakup in 2003 earlier this year, and said the band “will always be capable” of reforming.

He added: “In fact, I think Blur will always be able to do this, and when the time comes and the stars come together, we can always do something interesting.”