Bluetooth LE Audio chip for headphones from Qualcomm

Qualcomm released a new hardware for true wireless headphones that work with the Bluetooth LE Audio standard, which was announced at CES 2020 in January. This hardware, named Qualcomm QCC305x, is expected to appear in wireless headsets that will be introduced at CES 2021, which will be held virtually in mid-January this year.

With Bluetooth LE Audio, a better quality is achieved than true wireless headphones. Bluetooth SIG predicts up to 50 percent better quality. This is possible thanks to a new encoder called LC3 (Low Complexity Communications Codec). In this way, data transfer is carried out more efficiently.

It also has Bluetooth LE Audio multi-stream audio support. This means that multiple devices are better playing audio from the same source. There is also support for voice assistants that offer hands-free capability. This way, you won’t have to click a button first to wake up the assistant.

Qualcomm’s chip is mostly designed for mid-range true wireless headphones. We see rapid progress, especially in this market segment. While Active Noise Canceling support is available in many of these products, their well-fitting structures are among their common features. Naturally, this chip will support Qualcomm’s aptX audio technologies. Thus, audio techniques with echo reduction and noise suppression up to 96KHz will be presented.



