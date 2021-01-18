Bluetooth headsets for online classes

The best headset to invest in is one that meets your needs, offering comfort and quality of reproduction. But choosing a headset is not an easy task, since the market offers several models and formats.

In this content we focus on wireless headphones for those who are studying at home, but who will also be great companions at work, tours and varied activities. The models on the list have a microphone and a very attractive price on the market, in addition to being all from well-known brands and with great ratings.

If this is the type of headset you’re looking for, check out eight models with different features to make the most of your classes.

QCY T1C Bluetooth Headset

Starting with a model for those who prefer an in-ear headset. The QCY T1C is an inexpensive and very efficient headset, being one of the best cost-benefits of today. With a battery that has a range of up to five hours, your Bluetooth has a range of up to 10 meters. In addition, it also has a built-in microphone, which can be used in video calls.

Xiaomi Redmi AirDots 2 Bluetooth Headset

The Xiaomi wireless headset is one of the most popular models today. That’s because it is simple, but has an excellent quality for listening to music or making video calls. The Redmi AirDots 2 comes with a dynamic sound driver, which offers stronger sound and a better bass experience. DSP environmental noise cancellation technology enhances your calling experience by suppressing ambient noise to make your voice clearer. All of this in a headset with battery that can last up to 4 Hours.

Edifier TWS1 Bluetooth Headset

This wireless headset option from Edifier has as its main highlights the IPX5 protection against sweat and water jets and its incredible battery, with up to 8 hours of playback. It also has touch controls on each of the headsets, which provides easy access to a variety of functions without having to take the phone out of your pocket. You can change songs, pause playback and even answer calls, all with a single touch.