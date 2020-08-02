Bluetooth headset with Xiaomi ANC technology confirmed!

While wireless headphones continue to leave their places to bluetooth headphones, the most important feature we look for in non-on-ear bluetooth headphones is active noise canceling (ANC). Xiaomi, which has many affordable wireless headphone models, has also received the necessary certification for new ANC headphones. Here are all the details for the new Xiaomi ANC bluetooth headphones!

Xiaomi ANC will attract attention with bluetooth headphones!

Xiaomi continues to stand out with its numerous headphones with various designs and features. The recent focus has been shifted to similar TWS headphones, including the latest models Mi True Wireless 2 and Mi True Wireless Basic. However, none of the company’s TWS headphones have active noise canceling. However, the situation will change completely according to the new leaks.

Xiaomi’s TWS headset with new ANC technology has received its Bluetooth certification as of today. The product, which is expected to be released in a short time, appeared with the model number LYXQEJ05WM. The new TWS headphones will come with Bluetooth 5.0 support, while SBC and AAC will also support audio codecs. In addition, with IPX4 certification, we will come across with water and dust resistance.

Although it is not clear when the new earbuds will be released, it can be introduced by targeting a high-profile sale alongside a flagship phone like the Mi 10 Pro Plus. It is thought that the headphones with active noise canceling technology will leak in all details in a short time. We will be sharing the developments with you.



