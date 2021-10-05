Bluepoint Games, Now What? For An Original Future On PS5

Bluepoint Games: The purchase of the Austin studio opens the door to a team with demonstrated potential. It is time to see what they are capable of with their own ideas. It was an open secret, but it is still great news. Bluepoint Games is the 16th member of the PlayStation Studios family, a lineup that will continue to grow and that demonstrates Sony’s commitment to exclusive content today and in the future; house brand contents. And there must also be the Austin team, capable of rebuilding works like Shadow of the Colossus and Demon’s Souls like angels, added to a curriculum of remastering in which the critics are always favorable. It is time to take the leap.

Because the message from Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, was – perhaps deliberately – ambiguous. They work on “original content”, but no further details were disclosed. We do not know if it is a new IP or if it is the next delivery of an existing license. What seems clear is that it will not be another remake, and I’m glad. The team has grown from fifteen employees at the time of the God of War remastered collection in 2009 to seventy today, a number that rose to ninety-five employees during the development of Demon’s Souls for PS5. His path has been constant, always upwards. It would be a mistake to confine them eternally to the remake concept.

“The upcoming Bluepoint Games should make it clear that they are more than just remake experts”

Bluepoint Games is no longer a small team. You will now have financial resources and financial security by relying on PlayStation. Personally I think it is fantastic news for them, who for more than a decade have been working as a second party. Having absorbed that philosophy, the dynamics and the methodologies of the Japanese house open the doors to much more.

That original future deserves to be translated into creativity. What’s next from Bluepoint Games should make it clear that they are more than just remake experts. If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the last few years, especially with his last two creations (coincidentally, both Japanese), it’s that they capture the essence of the original works perfectly, giving a Western touch in the process.

Therefore, it does not seem at all a bad sign if your future now passes through a new original installment of Demon’s Souls, a sequel to Bloodborne or a new Uncharted. I don’t really care what it is. I am eager to see what they are capable of. Whether they are dealing with a Western or Eastern saga, we are certain that what we play will be the product of their desire, not a replica of ideas originating outside their offices. Considering the extensive catalog of PlayStation titles, especially those that have been absent generations, this decision is very smart to me; especially when Nixess aims to be in charge of future releases on PC.

Marco Thrush, president of the study, assures that the team “is excited” and describes their current new project as “the next step in our evolution.” Trust is built on facts; Bluepoint’s work backs up his word. Without a doubt, this purchase is one of the best news of the year in the PlayStation universe.