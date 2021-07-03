Bluepoint Claims To Still Be An Independent Studio After Rumors

Bluepoint: Anyone checking out Sony’s news up close this week may have noticed that the company has announced the acquisition of developer Housemarque, who worked on Returnal for the PS5 recently. The company made this announcement on the Japanese Twitter account with an image of several studio games it owns, but among them was the remake of Demon’s Souls.

For those who don’t know, who worked on this remake was the independent studio Bluepoint Games, so the image led to rumors that this would be Sony’s next acquisition. The tweet was soon deleted, which led many fans to believe that the company actually posted the image ahead of time, but that the official announcement of the developer’s purchase would come soon.

But it didn’t take long for Bluepoint itself to make a kind of statement about the matter, not least because its fans were very curious. They didn’t make a direct post denying Sony’s acquisition, but changed the Bio’s official Twitter profile to say they are “a totally independent, self-financed studio”.

Of course, this could just be a way to derail the rumors until the takeover is formalized, as it could be in the early stages of negotiation yet. We also have to consider that Sony’s Japanese social media team may have inserted the Demon’s Souls Remake image entirely by mistake, which would be an honest mistake since the game is a PS5 exclusive.