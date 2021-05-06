Blue Origins Announces 1st Manned Space Flight and Auction of a Seat

Blue Origin, an aerospace company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, announced on Wednesday (5) the date of its first manned flight: July 20. The day was chosen in reference to the Apollo 11 landing on the moon in 1969.

The New Shepard, the official name given to the rocket and the capsule, must go to the so-called “space frontier”, which exceeds the altitude of 100 km. The return trip takes just 15 minutes. The spacecraft was named after NASA astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American to take a space trip.

In addition to the date, the company said that one of the six places available in the capsule will be auctioned. The money must be donated to the Club for the Future foundation, which encourages children and teenagers to pursue careers in mathematics, science, technology and engineering.

Virtual auction

The auction will have three phases. The first, which started today and runs until May 19, consists of “closed” bids. That is, interested parties will be able to suggest values ​​that will not be visible to other participants. In the second stage, scheduled to start on May 19, all bids will be visible and the participants must surpass the highest value to continue in the dispute. In the third and final phase, on June 12, the auction will be held live.

To bid on the auction, visit the Blue Origin website.