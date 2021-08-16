Blue Origin Sues NASA for SpaceX Contract

Blue Origin continues to protest NASA after the space agency chose SpaceX to build the lunar probe for the Artemis program. This Monday (16), Jeff Bezos’ company filed a complaint with the US Federal Claims Court, trying to reverse the decision.

In the action, it is requested that the bidding process be reviewed. “We firmly believe that the issues identified in this acquisition and its outcomes must be resolved to restore justice, create competition and ensure a safe return to the Moon for America,” the organization said.

This complaint comes after Amazon founder’s aerospace company was denied a protest to the Government Accountability Office (GAO) in July. At the time, she argued that the space agency should cancel or change the terms of the program after noticing the lack of money to finance two contracts.

There was also an allegation that Elon Musk’s company benefited from a separate negotiation, an opportunity not given to other competitors. The GAO rejected the complaints, considering NASA’s choice legal, but SpaceX was unable to start the project until judgment, resulting in a 95-day delay.

billion dollar dispute

The contract to build the lunar module for the program that will take astronauts back to the moon in 2024 was disputed by Blue Origin, SpaceX and Dynetics. In April, Musk’s $2.9 billion proposal was chosen, after the agency chose only one partner in the project instead of the two previously announced.

In addition to complaining about changes in the selection process, motivated by financial issues, according to NASA, Bezos’ company considers that the competitor’s project has flaws. As a result, she defends the participation of a second partner in the project.