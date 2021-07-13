Blue Origin: Flight That Will Take Jeff Bezos To Space is Approved

Blue Origin: Space exploration company Blue Origin’s first manned suborbital flight is confirmed. The company will launch on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 10 am (Brasilia time). You will be able to follow the flight through the company’s YouTube channel.

The take-off of the New Shepard rocket was authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the United States’ civil aviation and airspace regulatory body.

Adverse weather conditions may even postpone the launch, but everything indicates that the schedule will be respected. The launch will take place at Launch Site One, a platform built by the company in western Texas.

Rivalry

In addition to being the company’s first astronaut mission, this will also be a trip with a space passenger: Jeff Bezos himself, one of the richest people in the world and founder of Blue Origin. A petition that circulated on social media even asked the now ex-Amazon CEO not to even come back from his space tour.

In addition, the tycoon was overtaken in a few days by a rival, also businessman Richard Branson. The rich man participated as a crew member on a flight made by his own company, Virgin Galactic, last weekend.

Another point in dispute between the companies is the altitude: Blue Origin claims that it will in fact reach what is known as “space”, while the competitor did not surpass that mark on its recent flight.