Blue Origin: First Space Flight Tourist is 18 Year Old

Blue Origin: The space exploration company Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos, confirmed this Thursday (15) the full crew of the company’s first suborbital and manned space flight.

The final passenger is actually a last-minute replacement. The winner of an auction promoted by the company – and which paid US$ 28 million for the ticket – preferred to participate in future missions due to “schedule conflicts” and withdrew from the flight scheduled for July 20 of this year.

In the place, Blue Origin confirmed the presence of Oliver Daemen, an 18 year old Dutch boy. As the other crew members are invited or involved in the project, he is also the first “space tourist” who paid for the seat.

Fascinated by space since he was a child, Oliver has just finished high school and started an aviation course to obtain a private pilot’s license. In addition, he also started a study in Physics at the University of Utrecht.

Oliver’s father is Joes Daemen, a private equity investor who was responsible for paying for his son’s ticket. The value was not disclosed by the company.

Almost there

Now, the New Shepard rocket is complete: in addition to Oliver, the company’s founder, Jeff Bezos, the businessman’s brother, Mark, and veteran aviator Wally Funk, who nearly became an astronaut during an old Mercury program, will be on the trip. At 82, she will be the oldest person to travel into space, while Oliver will be the record holder for the youngest ever to make the same trip.

The July 20 flight was recently approved by the regulatory agency in the United States and is scheduled to take place at 10:00 am (Brasilia time).