‘Blue Moon’ is present at Halloween 2020

This year’s Halloween will feature a special extraterrestrial participation. On the night of October 31, there is an event called “Blue Moon”, which is nothing more than the appearance of a second Full Moon in a single month. The next one will show up here only in 2023 – on August 31, without the magic of a special date.

Two factors are indispensable for the phenomenon to happen. Considering that the lunar cycle is repeated every 29.5 days or more, it is necessary that the first one appears on the first or second day of the month in question and that it has 31 days, just like the period we are in. This is unusual, witnessed every 2.5 years.

However, anyone who thinks they will see a different color display in the sky is mistaken. Unless volcanic eruptions decide to join the party, like the one in 1883, in Indonesia, in which Krakatoa launched clouds of ash at the top of the atmosphere and “revamped” the look of our planet’s natural satellite, it will remain gray. clear, milky white or silver.

Celtic traditions say that spirits of the dead roam among us in the moonlight during Halloween. This year, such beliefs, coupled with an astronomical event of the kind, tend to make everything even more mysterious. Ah, will she bring water for the celebration?



