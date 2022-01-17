Blue Monday, Apps To Overcome The Saddest Day Of The Year

Blue Monday: There may be nothing worse than thinking about Mondays, the day that heralds the start of a new week. Many face it with optimism, thinking that it is another week with new opportunities and in which things will turn out well, but others take it with the heaviness of thinking that there are still five days left to return to the weekend. The case is that today is the saddest day of the year with Blue Monday, which is why we are going to give you some apps to overcome the day.

Why is today Blue Monday?

Today is a hard day for many for the mere fact of being Monday, but there is a reason why it is also a sad and gray day. Today is Blue Monday, a term coined in 2005 by Professor Cliff Arnall of Cardiff University. In his formula he included an operation among which he included the climatic factor, the debts carried over from Christmas, the January pay as well as the motivation and the need to do something.

Yes, it seems that all this can be measured, and the result is that in January there is usually a blue day that falls on a Monday. In contrast, there is also a Yellow Day, which is the happiest day of the year, but we will be happy about that another day.

Apps to overcome Blue Monday

If you are sad and apathetic today you can blame the calendar. It is not something usual, but as you can see, Blue Monday exists and can make you not want to do much today. Fortunately, technology leaves us with some answers to these problems. For this we leave you some of the websites and apps to motivate you.

Spotify

Music can be very helpful to get out of a sad moment. And the fact is that there are so many “buenrolleras” songs that you will surely sing when you are happy, but that can also lift you up when you are sad. That is why we are going to recommend an app that you probably have installed, such as Spotify. If you type ‘happy’ in the search engine you will find not only songs, but also playlists with songs that lift your spirits.