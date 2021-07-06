Blue Lock: Manga Makes References to Neymar and Messi

The Blue Lock manga, written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and with illustrations by Yusuke Nomura, caught the attention of fans by referring to some of the most famous football players in the world, such as Neymar, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The references bring the story closer to the real world, going in the opposite direction of other productions that prefer to create a completely fictional world.

The first volume of the manga still mentions the name of Pelé, one of the greatest Brazilian players of all time. In history, players have the skills essential to success, according to Jinpachi Ego, an eccentric coach hired to make Japan win the World Cup.

Learn more about Blue Lock

The manga begins with Japan’s elimination from the 2018 FIFA World Cup. With this, the Japanese Football Union starts looking for new high school players, with the aim of training for the 2022 World Cup.

Striker Isagi Yoichi is invited to the show shortly after his team misses the chance to go to a national championship. Yoichi feels wronged, as he could have scored the winning goal, but chose to pass the chance on to one of his teammates and the team lost.

In addition to Neymar, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Pelé, the manga also covers real football championships to help readers better understand the sporting world. In January of this year, the manga was so successful that it surpassed 3 million copies in circulation. In December 2020, the 12th volume of the story was published.

