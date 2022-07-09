Blue lanterns have a tragic opposite to the powers of green lanterns

The optimistic colleagues of the Green Lanterns, the Blue Lantern Corps, have a secret power hidden in their rings. While interstellar cops chase the universe’s most feared criminals across the universe, Saint Walker and his blue orderlies can heal the threats they face in the most stunning way.

Although the emerald light wielded by Green Lanterns is by far the most famous, it is just one of the seven main lights that make up the mysterious cosmic force known as the Emotional Spectrum. From the intense Red Light of Anger to the passionate Violet Light of Love, the Emotional Spectrum of the Green Lantern covers a wide range of feelings experienced by intelligent beings. Right next to the stable, in the center of the Spectrum’s Green Light, is the Blue Light of Hope, which feeds the Blue Lantern Corps, an organization that, no matter what, believes: “Everything will be fine.”

The Green Lanterns discovered their strange body of doppelgangers at the most inopportune moment in Green Lantern #36 by Jeff Jones and Ivan Reis. Lanterns recover after being attacked by animalistic Red Lanterns. Feeling the need for help, Saint Walker, the first Blue Lantern, arrives to help the wounded. While Hal Jordan and the Green Lanterns are amazed and confused by the existence of the multicolored Lanterns, Walker insists that he is here to help. Jon Stewart doesn’t want to take any chances and tries to restrain the Blue Lantern, but Saint Walker believes that Stewart is still under the influence of the Red Lantern attack. Walker uses his ring to fix John, projects and creates an image of Katma Tui, John’s late wife. Walker mentions that, unlike the Green Lantern Rings, the Blue Lantern Ring can conjure up images based on the psychosis of the target.

Walker emphasizes that his design is not intended for harm, but for healing. The power of the Blue Lanterns is focused on hope, which they sincerely believe can save the universe. While Green Lanterns exist to establish order, Blue Lanterns have chosen a more therapeutic way of dealing with the people they encounter. By accessing the most painful memories of their targets and giving them the opportunity to go through them, Blue Lanterns have improved the MO of Green Lanterns.

The Green Lantern Corps often faces difficulties in its mission to protect the universe. To help them fight the truly disgusting villains, the Guardians of the Universe gave their officers Green Lantern Power Rings to create any kind of weapons they would need. But all the weapons do is cause even more pain to someone who has probably already hurt a person. The “Blue Lanterns” rings can directly affect the injuries inflicted on criminals and give them the opportunity to come to terms with their biggest tragedies. It’s not just effective, it’s non-lethal and ultimately beneficial for everyone. Although the Blue Lanterns are not as strong as their Green Lantern allies, they have a way to use their powers for the benefit of everyone.