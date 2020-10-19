Blue iPhone 12 box opening video leaked!

Not even a week after the introduction of the iPhone 12 family, some box opening videos have started to emerge. A box opening video was shared for the iPhone 12, which attracted attention with the addition of the blue color. The design of the phone is clearly visible in the video shared by Ben Geskin on his personal YouTube channel. The shrinking box of the iPhone 12, which attracts attention with its shiny and rounded edges, is clearly visible in the video.

iPhone 12 box opening video revealed

As far as Apple officially announced at its event on October 15, 5W adapter and wired headphones will no longer be included in the box. After the accessories removed from the box contents, the box iPhone boxes become considerably smaller. As seen in the video, it is possible to say that the iPhone 12, which comes out with a very thin box, is eagerly awaited.

The battery capacity of the phone is still not disclosed, except that all the features of the iPhone 12 are listed as follows:

Display: 6.1 inches – 1170 x 2532 pixels – Super Retina XDR OLED

Processor: Apple A14 Bionic – (11.8 billion transistors – 5 nm – 6 cores)

– Memory and Storage: 4 GB RAM – 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB

Rear camera: 12 Megapixel Wide + 12 Megapixel Ultra Wide

Front camera: 12 MP camera f / 2.2 aperture

– Battery: Not yet disclosed!

– Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS – 5G

– Color options: Black, White, Blue, Red, Green

– Size and weight: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm – 164 grams



