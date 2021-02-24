Blue Beetle: DC live-action film meets director

Angel Manuel Soto (La granja) will direct the live-action film by Blue Beetle, DC’s first Latin superhero. According to The Wrap, the attraction will focus on the latest incarnation of comics, Jaime Reyes. Although the announcement has not yet been made official by Warner Bros., other entertainment outlets have confirmed the news, but have not released a possible actor to star in the title.

“It will be an honor to direct Besouro Azul, the first film of a Latin superhero for DC. I want to sincerely thank everyone at Warner Bros. and DC for trusting me to bring Jaime Reyes to life. I can’t wait to make history together, ”said Soto in a statement to the website. The character has a relevant legacy in the comics and has belonged to three people with different origins.

In this case, Reyes was the last to assume the mantle, a Mexican-American teenager from El Paso (Texas). His powers come from a mysterious scarab, which attaches to his spine and provides blue armor with alien technology. This artifact can equip you with custom weapons, shields and wings, granting you powers of super strength, speed, flight and other combat skills.

The Blue Beetle is one of the oldest superheroes in comics, with its first appearance in 1939 on Fox Comics, created by Charles Wojtkowski. At the time, he was the alter ego of Dan Garrett, a policeman who used experimental vitamins to develop powers.

After the publisher closed in 1950, Charlton Comics obtained the rights to the character and reimagined him as an archaeologist who gained skills through ancient Egyptian technology. In 1966, the mantle was taken over by Ted Kord, an entrepreneur and inventor, created by the legendary writer Steve Ditko.

In 1980, with the closure of Charlton’s activities, all of the publisher’s characters were purchased by DC Comics and the hero gained prominence in the event “Crisis in Infinite Lands”. In 2006, Keith Giffen, John Rogers and Cully Hamner presented the current version of the Blue Beetle.

When considering its essence, the plot should focus on a lighter and comical tone – similar to Shazam !. In other media, he has been portrayed in solo adventures, but he commonly allies himself with the Golden Gladiator. In addition, he has been part of famous teams such as Justice League and Teen Titans.

Blue Beetle will feature a script by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bala) and production is scheduled to begin in September.