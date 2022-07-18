Blue Beetle BUS Set Photo Gives the Best Look at the DCEU Hero Costume

A couple of months after the costume images leaked, a new behind-the-scenes photo of Blue Beetle offered the best official look at the DC Extended Universe hero costume. Xolo Maridueña, best known for his work on the Netflix series Cobra Kai as Miguel Diaz, is set to star in the upcoming film as Jamie Reyes, an El Paso teenager who discovers an alien scarab Blue Beetle that grafts onto his body and gives him a super-powered exo suit. Along with Maridueña, the Blue Beetle includes Bruna Marquezin, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barras, Elpidia Carrillo, Harvey Guillen, Damian Alcazar, Raul Trujillo and Susan Sarandon.

The development of the film “Blue Beetle” was first announced at the end of 2018, when Miss Ball’s screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocker wrote the script. However, for several years, progress subsided, until at the beginning of 2021, Angel Manuel Soto from Charm City Kings was appointed director, and Warner Bros. I didn’t plan to release the film on HBO Max. Soon after that, casting will begin: in August 2021, Mariduenya will play Jamie, and filming of the Blue Beetle will begin in May of this year, and now the audience gets a new exciting image from the set.

Related: All 19 DC Movies Released After Batman

As the production of the film comes to an end, star Bruna Markezin took to her Instagram (via the Reddit account DCEU Leaks) to share a new photo of Blue Beetle from the set of BTS. The image gives the best and most official look at the DCEU hero costume with a Mariduenya attached to wires in his supersuit.

A photo from the set of Blue Beetle BTS, showing a new look at the DCEU hero costume, appeared a couple of months after photos from the set in Atlanta showing the eponymous exo suit were leaked. Although Warner Bros. While not yet posting any public footage of the Blue Beetle costume, Maridueña took to his own Instagram the day they leaked, thanking fans for the outpouring of love for his image in a suit exactly matching the comics. Similar to previous leaked photos from the shoot, the new Blue Beetle BTS image is sure to raise expectations among fans of the character, as it continues to emphasize the hands-on approach to adapting the superhero costume.

As the production of the Blue Beetle nears its end, it is likely that Warner Bros. will start offering proper views on the DCEU hero and the rest of the actors in the near future. Also, as Comic-Con kicks off in San Diego later this week, the studio may unveil footage of the new film at its Hall H panel this week. The audience will still be in suspense, waiting for the now theatrical arrival of the Blue Beetle on August 18, 2023.