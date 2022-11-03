Blox Fruits is a popular Roblox game in which you can realize your pirate fantasies by traveling the seas in search of treasures. There are bosses to fight, and a lot of things to find and explore.
As you progress, your character will become stronger, which will allow you to conquer new seas. Things are getting more complicated here, and you may need a little help fighting strong enemies.
Blox Fruits codes can give you an experience boost, which means you’ll have more fun playing. You can even earn game titles for free using these codes. Let’s take a look at all the active Blox Fruits codes for November 2022.
Active Blox Fruits Codes for November 2022
Currently, there are several Blox Fruits codes in the game. As a rule, they are periodically released by the developer. Sometimes they expire, but many last quite a long time. Here are the codes for November 2022:
AXIORE – 2x XP for 20 mins
BIGNEWS – In-game title: BIGNEWS
BLUXXY – 2x XP for 20 mins
ENYU_IS_PRO – 2x XP for 20 mins
EXP_5B – 2x XP for 30 mins
FUDD10 – 1 Beli
FUDD10_V2 – 2 Beli
JCWK – 2x XP for 20 mins
KITTGAMING – 2x XP for 20 mins
MAGICBUS – 2x XP for 20 mins
STARCODEHEO – 2x XP for 20 mins
STRAWHATMAINE – 2x XP for 20 mins
SUB2CAPTAINMAUI – 2x XP for 20 mins
SUB2DAIGROCK – 2x XP for 20 mins
SUB2FER999 – 2x XP for 20 mins
SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 – 2x XP for 30 mins
SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 – Free Stat Reset
SUB2NOOBMASTER123 – 2x XP for 20 mins
SUB2UNCLEKIZARU – Free Stat Reset
TANTAIGAMING – 2x XP for 20 mins
THEGREATACE – 2x XP for 20 mins
How to Enter Blox Fruits Codes
To enter the codes in Blox Fruits, do the following:
Launch Blox Fruits
Look up on the left side of the screen, you will see a text line next to the blue Twitter icon.
Enter the code
Choose “Try”
After you enter your code and click “Try”, your rewards will be applied. In case of resetting characteristics, you can now reset aspects of your character. Essentially, it’s a redefinition, meaning you can rebuild your character with new attributes.
List of Fruit Blocks
Here are all the fruits currently available in Blox Fruits:
Bomb
Spike
Chop
Spring
Kilo
Smoke
Spin
Flame
Falcon
Ice
Sand
Dark
Revive
Diamond
Light
Love
Magma
Door
Rubber
Quake
Human Buddha
Barrier
String
Bird Phoenix
Rumble
Paw
Gravity
Dough
Shadow
Venom
Control
Soul
Dragon
These are all Blox Fruits codes available as of November 2022. As new codes are released, we will update this page. We will also regularly check expired codes and delete them. Enjoy sailing on the seven seas!