Blox Fruits is a popular Roblox game in which you can realize your pirate fantasies by traveling the seas in search of treasures. There are bosses to fight, and a lot of things to find and explore.

As you progress, your character will become stronger, which will allow you to conquer new seas. Things are getting more complicated here, and you may need a little help fighting strong enemies.

Blox Fruits codes can give you an experience boost, which means you’ll have more fun playing. You can even earn game titles for free using these codes. Let’s take a look at all the active Blox Fruits codes for November 2022.

Active Blox Fruits Codes for November 2022

Currently, there are several Blox Fruits codes in the game. As a rule, they are periodically released by the developer. Sometimes they expire, but many last quite a long time. Here are the codes for November 2022:

AXIORE – 2x XP for 20 mins

BIGNEWS – In-game title: BIGNEWS

BLUXXY – 2x XP for 20 mins

ENYU_IS_PRO – 2x XP for 20 mins

EXP_5B – 2x XP for 30 mins

FUDD10 – 1 Beli

FUDD10_V2 – 2 Beli

JCWK – 2x XP for 20 mins

KITTGAMING – 2x XP for 20 mins

MAGICBUS – 2x XP for 20 mins

STARCODEHEO – 2x XP for 20 mins

STRAWHATMAINE – 2x XP for 20 mins

SUB2CAPTAINMAUI – 2x XP for 20 mins

SUB2DAIGROCK – 2x XP for 20 mins

SUB2FER999 – 2x XP for 20 mins

SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 – 2x XP for 30 mins

SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 – Free Stat Reset

SUB2NOOBMASTER123 – 2x XP for 20 mins

SUB2UNCLEKIZARU – Free Stat Reset

TANTAIGAMING – 2x XP for 20 mins

THEGREATACE – 2x XP for 20 mins

How to Enter Blox Fruits Codes

To enter the codes in Blox Fruits, do the following:

Launch Blox Fruits

Look up on the left side of the screen, you will see a text line next to the blue Twitter icon.

Enter the code

Choose “Try”

After you enter your code and click “Try”, your rewards will be applied. In case of resetting characteristics, you can now reset aspects of your character. Essentially, it’s a redefinition, meaning you can rebuild your character with new attributes.

List of Fruit Blocks

Here are all the fruits currently available in Blox Fruits:

Bomb

Spike

Chop

Spring

Kilo

Smoke

Spin

Flame

Falcon

Ice

Sand

Dark

Revive

Diamond

Light

Love

Magma

Door

Rubber

Quake

Human Buddha

Barrier

String

Bird Phoenix

Rumble

Paw

Gravity

Dough

Shadow

Venom

Control

Soul

Dragon

These are all Blox Fruits codes available as of November 2022. As new codes are released, we will update this page. We will also regularly check expired codes and delete them. Enjoy sailing on the seven seas!