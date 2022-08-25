Blox Fruits Codes (August 2022)

Blox Fruits is one of the oldest One Piece-themed Roblox games on the platform. It was released in 2019 and has a constant rate of active players of more than 75 thousand per day. In this game, players travel to different islands in search of weapons and fruits. There are different bosses and strong enemies on these islands to help the player level up. Some of these islands hold secrets that players will have to find. The current maximum level for Blox Fruits is 2300. New fruits appear every hour somewhere on the map and disappear after 20.

All active and expired codes for Blox Fruits are listed below, as well as ways to use them.

All codes for Blox Fruits

Roblox players who want to receive bonuses from Blox Fruits can use the following active codes. These codes expire at random intervals, so be sure to activate them as soon as they become available. Codes can only be activated once for each account. Be sure to visit more often, as the codes can be released at any time.

The codes were verified on August 24, 2022. Update 17, Part 2, was released, which brings a new awakening, a new island, a new boss raid, new weapons and much more.

Active

kittgaming—Use for free rewards Sub2Fer999—Use for 2x experience enhancement Enyu_is_Pro-Use for 2x Experience enhancement Magicbus—Use for 2x Experience Enhancement JCWK-Use for 2x Experience enhancement Starcodeheo—Use for 2x experience enhancement code for 2 Beli FUDD10—Activate code for 1 US dollar. BIGNEWS—Activate the code for the in—game name THEGREATACE–Activate the code for 20 minutes of double experience SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1–Activate for free statistics reset SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1—Activate for 30 minutes of 2x experience Sub2OfficialNoobie—Activate the code for 20 minutes of double experience StrawHatMaine — use the code for 20 minutes of double experience SUB2NOOBMASTER123 – activate the code for 15 minutes of double experience Sub2UncleKizaru — activate the code to return statistics Sub2Daigrock — activate the code for 15 minutes of double experience Axiore — activate the code for 20 Minutes of double experience TantaiGaming — activate the code for 15 minutes of double experience

Expired

RESET_5B — use to return points EXP_5B — use to increase 2x EXP 3BVISITS — use for 30 minutes 2x EXP UPD16 — use for 20 minutes 2x EXP 1MLIKES_RESET — use to reset statistics 2BILLION — use for 20 minutes 2x EXP THIRDSEA — use to Reset statistics UPD15 — Activate for 20 minutes 2x EXP UPD14 — Activate code for XP ShutDownFix2 — Activate the code for 2x Experience

How to activate codes in Blox Fruits

When it comes to redeeming codes in Blox Fruits, you need to follow a few simple steps, which will be listed below. If for some reason the code does not work, be sure to check that the code is entered correctly. If the code is still not working, it may mean that it has recently expired or it has already been activated.

Launch Blox Fruits By clicking on the tiny blue Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen. Enter the code from our active list and click “Try”.

Roblox is available for PC, mobile devices and Xbox One.