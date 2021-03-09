Blossom: Mayim Bialik wants to start the series again

Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory) and the creator of the Blossom series, Don Reo, are having a hard time getting the reboot of the paper production. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress claims that the two already have an idea of ​​how the show would return, but the studio has not yet given the green light to the project.

Mayim Bialik and Blossom

When Reo started developing the series in the early 90s, he had Bialik in mind for the role of Blossom Russo, a young fashionista who lived with her father and her two brothers. The production was a success and lasted between 1991 and 1995.

According to the actress, she and the creator have already talked a lot about how to bring the characters back and that they have a well-formed idea. After years of trying to make the project happen, she decided to talk about it for the first time to get the attention of fans and possible studios.

Throughout the series, many talents and young stars made cameos, such as James Marsden (X-Men), Jane Leeves (Frasier), Will Smith (Crazy in the Piece), Tobey Maguire (Spider Man), David Schwimmer (Friends) and Johnny Galecki (The Big Bang Theory).