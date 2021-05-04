Bloomberg: Director of The Witcher 3 Investigated for Workplace Harassment

Bloomberg: The Polish company is involved in a new controversy after the departure of Konrad Tomaszkiewicz for an alleged investigation into employee harassment. Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, has left CD Projekt RED after being investigated by the company itself for an alleged situation of workplace harassment towards its employees, according to the Bloomberg media after having access to internal emails with sensitive information . Apparently, the director of Geralt de Rivia’s latest adventure would have been declared “not guilty”, although he himself has decided to leave the studio due to such an uncomfortable situation.

Declared “not guilty” by the commission

According to Jason Schreier, after consulting the emails provided by his sources, Konrad Tomaszkiewicz was declared “not guilty” by the investigation commission, although the creative has decided to resign from his job and leave the company due to the tense situation experienced by this situation; According to Konrad Tomaszkiewicz himself, “many people felt fear and stress and felt uncomfortable working with me”.

In spite of everything, the director of The Witcher 3 has wanted to apologize to all those who may have felt bad due to their professional activity and for the resentment that it could have caused among the employees, ensuring that his departure from the company will serve to change your attitude in future work projects in which you can participate. While Konrad Tomaszkiewicz has reported his departure from the company, CD Projekt RED has reportedly declined to comment on the situation with Bloomberg as it was an internal matter.

Konrad Tomaszkiewicz came to CD Projekt RED in 2006 to work as a scriptwriter in the first installment of The Witcher, to become a level designer in the second installment of the saga; finally, his experience earned him to direct the third part and its different expansions. He was currently serving as his vice president of development at the company after serving as director of design on Cyberpunk 2077.