Bloomberg Analyst Spoken Ambitious! Not Gold or Others, Bitcoin (BTC)!

We now know approximately what the FED has planned in the upcoming meetings. So how will Bitcoin perform this year? While former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes predicts seismic changes for both assets in the coming years, Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone says gold is “unlikely” to surpass Bitcoin’s yield this year. Here are the details.

Bitcoin 2022 Comments

Bloomberg analyst said that Bitcoin could make serious pricing thanks to this year’s inflation. Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone shared a new bullish prospect about the future of Bitcoin (BTC) under current macro conditions in a tweet on March 17. Known for his belief in Bitcoin stemming from the latest global financial turmoil, McGlone claimed that inflation will eventually help Bitcoin “maturate” as an asset class and even surpass gold in terms of returns.

“Facing the Federal Reserve, inflation and war, 2022 can prepare for risk assets reversal and mark another milestone in Bitcoin’s maturation,” he wrote.

$1 Million Bitcoin Target

Arthur Hayes, former CEO of derivatives exchange BitMEX, shared his expectations for global financial markets in his latest Medium post. He argued that the Ukraine-Russia war was symbolic as it showed that even a central bank’s foreign exchange holdings could be effectively restrained, while contributing to inflationary pressure.

“You cannot remove the world’s largest producer of energy (and the collateral represented by these commodity resources) from the financial system without serious unforeseen and unintended consequences,” he continued.

Covering a range of macro topics, the post envisioned a restructuring of the financial system, such as stocks and commodities, where Bitcoin would see heavy losses.

Ultimately, however, both Bitcoin and gold could take on a significantly more important role as a store of value in the face of other governments’ declining participation in the US dollar and euro standard.

Arthur Hayes thinks Bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next 10 years. We’ve heard about $100, 250 or even $500,000 targets from a few different names before, but Hayes made an ambitious prediction.