Bloomberg Analyst: Bitcoin Will Continue To Soar In 2021

Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone explained in his current analysis for the price of Bitcoin (BTC) that the BTC / USD chart may move up next year. Making a superficial comparison between Bitcoin and gold, the analyst said that BTC could take down gold in the future.

Mike McGlone continues to make positive statements about Bitcoin, even though its price has dropped from $ 19,000 to $ 18,000. McGlone, a commodity expert of Bloomberg Intelligence, announced that BTC’s bullish trend this year will continue in the next year, with his post on his Twitter account.

It entered the mainstream; the rise can continue

Institutional firms such as MicroStrategy, PayPal, Venmo, Guggenheim either entered the cryptocurrency market this year or announced that they are preparing to enter. In addition, positive statements about BTC started to come from investment giants such as BlackRock.

Bloomberg analyst McGlone; He evaluated these developments and said that Bitcoin is now “a part of the mainstream investment world”. Stating that Bitcoin has risen one more step in 2020, McGlone announced that the Bitcoin price will be affected by the developments this year in 2021. Corporate firms will continue to move BTC up in 2021, according to an analyst at Bloomberg.

May bring down the gold market

Mike McGlone made a much more ambitious comment in his tweet. Making a comparison between Bitcoin, called digital gold, and traditional gold, the analyst said BTC could bring down the gold market in the future. McGlone believes this will be possible if the world is digitized.



