Bloomberg Analyst: Bitcoin Could Be $ 14K This Year

Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone shared a chart on Bitcoin on Twitter. The analyst suggested that Bitcoin could rise to $ 14,000 this year.

Famous Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone, who came to the agenda with Bitcoin analysis, said that Bitcoin could increase by 2 times to $ 14,000 in 2020. McGlone backed this claim by the similarity of the Bitcoin price to the price volatility seen in crude oil price in 2019.

#Bitcoin has a good chance of reaching its $14,000 resistance mark for about a 2x gain this year, in our view. Similar to #crudeoil in 2019, the benchmark crypto started 2020 near the lower end of a range that should simply snap higher. pic.twitter.com/rcWsuEb9y1 — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) October 21, 2020

Mike McGlone has also commented on the Bitcoin price in the past weeks. After announcing that he predicted that the US presidential election would affect the price of Bitcoin, he stated that the volatility of Bitcoin was also low compared to other markets. McGlone shared an analysis on the fact that the volatility seen in Bitcoin started to decrease on October 13, and also stated that he gave the signals that the well-performing Bitcoin will continue to maintain this performance.

An analysis came in parallel to McGlone’s prediction

In an analysis shared in Invezz, it was stated that the Bitcoin price could reach the level of $ 13,800. In the analysis, it is stated that Bitcoin continues the bull rally to reach above $ 12,000. The outflow of BTC from the inactive Bitcoin addresses mentioned in the fundamental analysis, according to experts, causes claims of a decrease in the Bitcoin price. However, analysts said they think a new bull rally will be seen in the short term and high resistance points will be tested.

Invezz’s technical analysis includes the BTC daily price chart. Sharing that Bitcoin came out of consolidation and approached $ 12,400 last week, Invezz said that with the 2.5% daily gain seen in BTC, Bitcoin will gain 5 consecutive days this week. According to the analysis, if the BTC price approaches 12,400 and a break is observed, new Bitcoin investors joining the markets can push the price up, pushing the $ 13,800 level.



