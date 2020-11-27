Bloomberg: 5 Items Could Take Bitcoin to the Top

Bitcoin (BTC) fell sharply with the news of the inspection of cryptocurrency wallets from the USA and the panic that followed. The BTC / USD pair dropped to $ 16,380 within 48 hours after reaching $ 19,999 and is still trading below $ 17,000. Bloomberg experts think that despite this hard crash, 5 important factors can raise the BTC price again.

Bloomberg thinks that Bitcoin is still in a state of more liquidity than it was at its last peak in 2017, despite this steep fall. In addition, the foundations of Bitcoin are much stronger compared to 2017.

Tancredi Cordero, founder of Kuros Associates, told Bloomber with his famous internet analogy for BTC:

“Just as the Internet has become for the global community, Bitcoin has the potential to reach such a level for the global money economy. The main concern with Bitcoin seems to be trust, acceptance and regulation. ”

Although the Bitcoin price has experienced sharp drops and rises due to its famous volatility, Bloomberg reveals how the leading crypto currency has gone through a growth phase with 5 items.

The Bitcoin network is constantly growing

The number of users in the Bitcoin network continues to grow steadily. According to ByteTree.com and Glassnode data, it is seen that there are more than 30 million Bitcoin wallet addresses with active balance as of press hour. Although this does not mean there are 30 million users, of course, 30 million active wallets definitely reveals how large the network has grown.

Looking at the data, it is seen that the network has continued to grow since then, although there was a significant leap forward in 2017. Although the decline from $ 20,000 brought a sharp decline in the number of wallets, it can be said that the recovery took place in the long term.

Bitcoin now welcomes institutional investors

Designed by Satoshi Nakamoto as a peer-to-peer trading tool, BTC now has a market depth beyond many assets. Bitcoin futures and options markets appear to have grown tremendously. The total number of futures contracts within the CME Group has nearly tripled compared to 2019. Considering that a futures contract covers about 5 BTC, the importance of a total of 12,000 futures contracts can be understood more clearly.

Bitcoin is also developing in software

When the price reached $ 19,600 in 2017, one of the biggest problems of the market was scalability and transaction capacity. In those days when everyone was trying to buy BTC, some transactions could take days and weeks. However, this problem has been largely resolved with important software changes and add-ons such as the Lightning Network.

According to Blockchain.com data, the density of the Bitcoin mempool, the pool of unapproved transactions, fell far below the levels seen in 2017 and returned to healthy levels.

Renowned crypto analyst Mati Greenspan emphasized this and stated that many things are now “changing”:

“Now the situation has changed. Recently, when we saw the bitcoin price soaring, the blockchain network was on the verge of collapse. However, the network has experienced serious developments since then. ”

In fact, developments regarding the BTC network continue at full speed. The biggest proof of this is that there is more and more support for Taproot and Schnorr updates.

New solution to investors’ search for alternative assets: Bitcoin

The Kovid-19 crisis has severely damaged the confidence in fiat currencies and the traditional financial sector. Currently, many reliable investment instruments, including government bonds, are not as lucrative as before. Traditional investors began to diversify their investment choices, and they were actually forced to diversify.

Fidelity Investments, one of the largest asset management companies in the world, also drew attention to the very low correlation between Bitcoin and traditional assets in its report published in October 2020. In the related report, it is emphasized that this low correlation is the “first sign” that BTC is seen as a “portfolio diversification tool”, that is, an alternative investment.

Bitcoin network is much stronger now

Computing power in the Bitcoin network continues to increase steadily regardless of price fluctuation. The hash rate broke records on record, with the growing interest and demand for Bitcoin mining devices. Increasing the hash rate in the Bitcoin network both increases the speed of transactions and raises the security of the network against attacks such as 51%.



