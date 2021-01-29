Bloodstained will also be available on Japanese PS Plus

Earlier this week Sony released February’s PS Plus games with excellent titles, including Control: Ultimate Edition, Concrete Genie and Destruction All Stars. However, in Japan, subscribers will also receive Bloodstained in an additional way, being the 4th free game from the PlayStation subscription service.

However, receiving the fourth title in the service ended up costing Control: Ultimate Edition on the PS4 version, so Japanese subscribers will only be able to play the Remedy game on PS5. Check out:

It was unclear what strategy Sony adopted for Japanese subscribers, perhaps to make up for the fact that Control: Ultimate Edition is only available on the company’s new generation console.

Would you trade the PS4 version of Control for Bloodstained? Comment below in the comments section!