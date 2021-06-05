Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Has Sequel Confirmed

Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night, The official account of Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night on Twitter confirmed, this Friday (04), that the game will even have a sequel in the future. Despite this, work on the new title is still in the “early stages” by 505 Games and ArtPlay.

In the message, it was also informed that current development resources are focused on completing upcoming Bloodstained additional content. “We have a lot planned for you,” promised the teams.

The information confirms previous indications that they realized that a new game is really on the way. Last week, Digital Bros, owner of 505 Games, shared a document that indicated the sequence of metroidvania.

Before a sequel, the developers are thinking about improving the base game experience, which was released with bugs and performance issues. In addition to updates focused on improvements, the game has also received new game modes, such as a classic mode.

Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night is available for PC (GOG and Steam), PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. So, what did you think of the news? Let us know in the comments section below!