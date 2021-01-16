Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night gets classic mode

One of the promises made at the release of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night was the inclusion of a retro mode. It took a while, but finally those who bought the game will have the chance to enjoy it in an older footprint.

As you can see in the trailer below, all the game action will remember (and a lot) the first titles of the Castlevania series, with the right to the energy display with bars, auxiliary weapon indicator in the center of the information display, time to complete the stage and many other details.

Another important detail is the fact that the metroidvania style was exchanged for five stages with the right to bosses, sub-bosses and even a soundtrack different from that seen in the original format of the game.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is available in PC, Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions.