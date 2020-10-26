Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night coming soon to Android

In a statement sent to the press, NetEase Games and ArtPlay announced that they will release a version of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night soon for Android and iOS, but without mentioning an exact date for that to happen.

According to the information released, the game will have support for several languages (including Portuguese), in addition to controls optimized for small screens, a new achievement system, Skill Shard icons, a completely redone user interface and a shortcut system for change weapons and equipment faster.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is now available for PC, Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.



