Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Android and iOS

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, which has been playable on all platforms except mobile, is finally coming to Android and iOS. For the game’s release date, we can only say “Soon”.

Released last year for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has now been announced for iOS and Android platforms. The official release date of the game, which will be published by NetEase Games, is not yet known.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, which received mostly positive reviews from game critics, will only support English, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, German and a few other languages ​​on mobile platforms – at least at launch.

Only “Soon” is used for the game’s release date at this time. In addition, the developers stated that the controls for the mobile version of the game are customized and the interface will be suitable for mobile platforms with new icons and skills.

Players will encounter 107 weapons, 23 weapon skills, more than 120 monsters and ‘bosses’ in the mobile version of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. It is not known whether there will be a ‘clipping’ content maintenance between the mobile version and the original version of the game.

Features unique to the mobile version include some additions that make it easier to play, such as new command techniques, a shortcut to switch between weapons and equipment. More details are likely to come out when the game is officially released.



